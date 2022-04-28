Left Menu

RBI modifies norms for banks on short term crop loan scheme

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 18:21 IST
RBI modifies norms for banks on short term crop loan scheme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RBI on Thursday modified norms for banks to claim the amount of interest subvention provided to farmers under the short-term crop loan scheme through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) during the last fiscal.

Pending claims for the 2021-22 financial year can be submitted by June 30, 2023, and those have to be duly certified by the statutory auditors ''as true and correct'', the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a circular.

To provide short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers at an interest rate of 7 percent per annum, the government offers an interest subvention of 2 percent annually to banks.

An additional 3 percent interest subvention is provided to farmers who pay their loans promptly. For such farmers, the effective interest rate is 4 percent.

As per the circular on 'Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for Short Term Loans for Agriculture and Allied Activities availed through Kisan Credit Card (KCC)' during 2021-22, banks are required to submit their claims on an annual basis duly certified by their statutory auditors as true and correct, within a quarter from the close of the year.

''Any remaining claim about the disbursements made during the year 2021-22 and not included in the claim as of March 31, 2022, may be consolidated separately and marked as an 'Additional Claim' and submitted latest by June 30, 2023, duly certified by the Statutory Auditors as true and correct,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022