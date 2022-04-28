Left Menu

Reliance Industries mcap breaches Rs 19 lakh cr mark at end of trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 18:55 IST
The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited, the country's most valued firm, went past Rs 19 lakh crore mark at the close of trade on Thursday.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 1.49 per cent to settle at Rs 2,819.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 2.59 per cent to its record high of Rs 2,850.

At the close of trade, the company's market valuation was at Rs 19,07,176.65 crore on the BSE.

The stock has been rallying for the past three days, jumping 4.61 per cent.

Reliance Industries on Wednesday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 19 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.

Earlier in March, the company's market valuation had gone past Rs 18 lakh crore.

Last year on October 13, its market valuation went past Rs 17 lakh crore mark.

So far this year, the stock has rallied 19 per cent.

