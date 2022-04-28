UK public inflation expectations fall in April: Citi/YouGov

The British public's expectations for inflation have fallen after rising for several months, according to a survey that will be noted by the Bank of England as it considers how fast it needs to keep raising interest rates.

U.S. bank Citi and polling firm YouGov said their gauge of expectations for inflation in five to 10 years' time fell to 4.2% in April from 4.4% in March.

Public inflation expectations for the coming 12 months declined to 6.0% from March's record high of 6.1%.

