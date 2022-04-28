Left Menu

Bajaj Holdings Q4 net profit up 16 pc to Rs 1,105 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 21:30 IST
Bajaj Holdings Q4 net profit up 16 pc to Rs 1,105 cr
Bajaj Holdings and Investment on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 16 per cent to Rs 1,105 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 949 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

The total income, however, declined to Rs 105 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 112.41 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Holdings and Investment said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,056 crore. It was Rs 3,650 crore in 2020-21 fiscal.

Total income stood at Rs 487 crore last fiscal. It was at Rs 463 crore in 2020-21 financial year.

