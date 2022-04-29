AstraZeneca beats quarterly estimates, maintains forecasts
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022
Pharma blue-chip AstraZeneca on Friday topped analysts' expectations for first-quarter profit and stood by its forecasts for 2022, as newer therapies for cancer, kidney disease, and rare conditions made up for a decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales.
