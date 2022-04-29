Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 14:29 IST
Gold futures gain on fresh bets
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices on Friday increased by Rs 368 to Rs 51,630 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 368 or 0.72 percent at Rs 51,630 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,439 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 1.07 percent higher at USD 1,911.60 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

