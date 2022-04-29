Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Aluminum prices on Friday rose by 0.59 percent to Rs 255 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for May delivery increased by Rs 1.50 or 0.59 percent to Rs 255 per kg in a business turnover of 2,725 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, on-demand from consumer industries, supported aluminum prices in the futures market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Multi Commodity Exchange
Advertisement