Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

Aluminum prices on Friday rose by 0.59 percent to Rs 255 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for May delivery increased by Rs 1.50 or 0.59 percent to Rs 255 per kg in a business turnover of 2,725 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, on-demand from consumer industries, supported aluminum prices in the futures market.

