Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 271.09 cr

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, has reported a nearly two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 271.09 crore for the first quarter ended March 2022, driven by volume growth and improved revenue.

The company, which follows the calendar year as its financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 136.75 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review surged 26.32 per cent to Rs 2,867.47 crore from Rs 2,269.87 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

This was ''led by robust volume growth and improved net realisations'', it added.

Moreover, despite the increase in input costs, EBITDA margin improved by 175 bps to 18.8 per cent in Q1 CY2022, led by the higher realisation and operating leverage from increased sales volume, it said.

''Total sales volumes rose 18.7 per cent year-on-year to 179.7 million cases as compared to 151.4 million cases driven by strong demand across geographies,'' VBL added.

Its total expenses improved by 20.84 per cent to Rs 2,514.75 crore in Q1 2022, against Rs 2,080.91 crore.

VBL Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said 2022 started on a strong note, delivering notable growth across all parameters.

''Robust demand in both domestic and international markets, also supported by the early onset of summer in India, translated to healthy volumes during the quarter. This along with improved net realisations resulted in solid net revenue growth of 26.2 per cent in Q1 CY2022,'' he said.

During the quarter, the Board approved the proposal to manufacture “Kurkure Puffcorn” for PepsiCo India as part of their network of co-packers. The commercial production is expected to begin from Q3 CY2022.

''As we look ahead, on the back of an improving demand environment, we remain confident of delivering healthy volume growth in the medium to longer-term,'' Jaipuria said.

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd were on Friday afternoon trading at Rs 1,101.70 on BSE, up 4.03 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)