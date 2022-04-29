AGCO launching Digital Capability Center in Bengaluru

• New digital capability center in Bengaluru • Deloitte India to provide end-to-end services to set up and scale this center BENGALURU, India, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision Ag technology, is initiating a Digital Capability Center in Bengaluru, India.

AGCO is planning to hire talented professionals in both its IT and precision Ag & Digital organizations. This Digital Capability Center (DCC) will leverage India's talent pool and diverse ecosystem of start-ups and academia to conceptualize, develop, and test innovative capabilities that accelerate its technology modernization and digitization journey.

Deloitte India, one of India's leading consulting services providers, will provide end-to-end support to set up this center in Bengaluru.

''India has the right talent ecosystem for this global Digital Capability Center, and we are confident it will help us continue to lead the industry as a trusted partner for industry-leading, smart farming solutions,'' said Daniel Zapf, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, AGCO. He adds, ''We believe that our association with Deloitte India will incubate and rapidly scale our digital capability center and attract the best technology talent for AGCO. This strategy will help us accelerate our farmer-centric transformation globally.'' Deloitte India is excited about the possibilities of this center. ''India is a critical and pivotal link in the global talent and services supply chain of global organizations. AGCO's presence in India will further boost Agri-Tech talent in this talent market. We are excited to partner with AGCO in their journey and to help AGCO realize their strategic goals and objectives,'' said Ravi Mehta, Partner, Deloitte India.

About AGCO AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision Ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)