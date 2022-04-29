Tata Chemicals profit surges to Rs 470.24 crore in Q4

Tata Chemicals on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 470.24 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 29.26 crore in the year-ago period, According to a regulatory filing, the consolidated income from operations grew 32 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 3,481 crore. In the same period a year ago, it stood at Rs 2,636 crore.

For 2021-22, Tata Chemicals' profit after tax on a consolidated basis was up 221 per cent to Rs 1,400 crore. The same stood at Rs 436 crore in the year-ago period.

The income from operations climbed 23.74 per cent to Rs 12,622 crore compared to Rs 10,200 crore in FY21.

''While the global demand environment continues to be positive across our products and their applications, the supply side environment, especially energy and input costs remain at elevated levels along with logistic challenges that continue to be seen in the market.

''The team has responded well to ensure customers are served with agility,'' Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

According to him, the focus has been to ensure sustained and consistent volume deliveries to customers and the company continues its long-term focus on excellence by leveraging digitalisation and sustainability.

''In addition to operational excellence, we continue to focus on executing the Phase I growth capex in India. The company has further planned for Phase II capacity expansion of soda ash (300 kilo tonnes) and bicarb (70 kt) and specialty silica capacity by 50 kt for a capex outlay of Rs 2,000 crore in India,'' he added.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at RS 940.75, down 1.90 per cent on BSE.

