L&T Finance Holdings Q4 profit up 28 pc at Rs 342 crore

L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) on Friday reported a 28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 342 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 266 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the total income declined to Rs 2,946.78 crore in the quarter under review, against Rs 3,322.55 crore in the same period a year ago, LTFH said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of 50 paise per share of face value of Rs 10 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)