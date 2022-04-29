L&T Finance Holdings Q4 profit up 28 pc at Rs 342 crore
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) on Friday reported a 28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 342 crore for the quarter ended March.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 266 crore in the year-ago period.
However, the total income declined to Rs 2,946.78 crore in the quarter under review, against Rs 3,322.55 crore in the same period a year ago, LTFH said in a regulatory filing.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of 50 paise per share of face value of Rs 10 each.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LTFH
- Finance Holdings
Advertisement