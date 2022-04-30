JAIN University dominates in pool with Siva Sridhar winning his 7th Gold medal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The sixth day of the second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, hosted by JAIN University was full of accomplishments and enthusiasm for players and spectators alike. Swimming, Men's and women's Boxing, Soccer, Volleyball, Hockey, Judo, Archery, and Tennis were some of the main events. Fencing, Yogasana and Judo will be in highlight on the seventh day of the event. Siva Sridhar, Raj Relekar, Srihari Natraj, Sanjay Jaya Krishnan, Shrungi Bandekar, Jyothi V, and Bhavana B from JAIN University continued to perform well and won medals in different swimming events. Students from the host university won 5 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals today. Thus far, the university's team has won a total of 16 Gold, 5 Silver, and 3 Bronze medals.

The star swimmer of JAIN University, Shiva Sridhar won his 7th gold of the tournament in an event of 4x200m freestyle swimming with timing of 8:6.87 (8 minutes 6 point 87 seconds). In another event, Shrungi Bandekar won the 2nd gold of the tournament in the 200m Individual Medley Women swimming event clocking a time of 2:32.98. Another student of JAIN University won bronze in the 4x100m freestyle swimming. Earlier, on the fifth day, the students of JAIN University won 2 gold medals for their excellent performance in two different events. Shiv Sridhar won the gold medal in the 400m individual medley swimming event with a timing of 279 seconds. Whereas in the Men's 100m butterfly event, he broke the old record of 56.76 seconds to set a new record with a timing of 52.26 seconds. JAIN University won a silver medal in the 4x100m Medley event and a bronze medal in the 4x100m women's Medley event. Additionally, Kushal Gowda KV of JAIN University won a silver medal in the 109 kg category in men's weightlifting.

Ecstatic about the team's performance, Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder of JAIN Group and Chancellor of JAIN University said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners from our university as well as from the participant universities, on behalf of the entire University management. We are proud to see the excellent performance by the budding sporting talent from all over the country, and hopeful that they will one day make our country proud in International sporting events. We wish all the participants of KIUG 2021 best of luck in their sporting endeavours and are very excited about the upcoming games." JAIN University currently tops the medal tally with 16 Gold, 5 Silver, and 3 Bronze, followed by Punjab University, and Mumbai University.

Promoted by JAIN Group, The University is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its 3 decades of contribution in the field of education. The University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

