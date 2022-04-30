Left Menu

Cluster bus injures 4 in Jangpura, 1 critical

Police reached the spot and found that one cluster bus, route number 804, going to Khayala from Nijamuddin Railway Station, had hit a scooty rider and injured three more standing near a shop on a footpath, a senior police officer said.

Four people were hit by a cluster bus in southeast Delhi's Jangpura area on Saturday morning with one of them now in critical care, police said.

According to police, they received information at 7.10 am regarding an accident near Nizamuddin bus terminus in Jangpura. Police reached the spot and found that one cluster bus, route number 804, going to Khayala from Nijamuddin Railway Station, had hit a scooty rider and injured three more standing near a shop on a footpath, a senior police officer said. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and the driver of the bus, Vipin Kumar, was apprehended from the spot, the officer said.

Bharat, the scooty rider, is serious and under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, whereas the other three -- Nitra Bhahdur, Teta Ram, and Akash -- suffered minor injuries, the officer said.

Driver is being booked, he added.

