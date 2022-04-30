Left Menu

China manufacturing weakens further as lockdowns continue

Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.The domestic COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted Chinas factory activities and market demand, said the bureaus statistician Zhao Qinghe.Some enterprises have reduced or stopped production, with disruptions in logistics as well as the supply or raw materials and components.Shanghai, Chinas most populous city, spent weeks in April under lockdown.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 16:05 IST
China manufacturing weakens further as lockdowns continue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's manufacturing activity fell to a six-month low in April as lockdowns continued in Shanghai and other manufacturing hubs in an attempt to stem COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a survey released Saturday.

The monthly purchasing managers' index, released by China's National Bureau of Statistics, fell to 47.4 in April, down from 49.5 in March on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

The domestic COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted China's factory activities and market demand said the bureau's statistician Zhao Qinghe.

Some enterprises have reduced or stopped production, with disruptions in logistics as well as the supply of raw materials and components.

Shanghai, China's most populous city, spent weeks in April under lockdown. The capital, Beijing, began mass testing millions of residents this week.

In the northeast, authorities in Changchun and Jilin also spent most of April in lockdown, forcing automakers and other factories to shut down. Other smaller Chinese cities have also faced citywide or district lockdowns.

According to the statistics bureau, non-manufacturing business activity also fell 6.5 percentage points to 41.9.

Service industry activity fell to 40, down from 46.7 the previous month, as activity in sectors such as air transport, accommodation and catering took a hit during the outbreaks, the bureau said.

However, the construction industry continued to expand, especially the civil engineering construction sector. It is expected that progress in the construction industry will play a role in supporting economic recovery, according to Zhao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022