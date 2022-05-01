Left Menu

Morocco to raise minimum wage for public, private sectors

The minimum monthly wage in the public sector will be raised 16%, while the private sector minimum monthly salary will be raised by 10% within two years, according to the statement. The deal was sealed in an agreement between the government, major labour unions and the federation of employers.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 01-05-2022 03:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 03:24 IST
Morocco to raise minimum wage for public, private sectors
The minimum monthly wage in the public sector will be raised 16%, while the private sector minimum monthly salary will be raised by 10% within two years, according to the statement. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The Moroccan government announced on Saturday a raise in the minimum wage of public and private sector workers, the prime minister's office said in a statement. The minimum monthly wage in the public sector will be raised 16%, while the private sector minimum monthly salary will be raised by 10% within two years, according to the statement.

The deal was sealed in an agreement between the government, major labour unions and the federation of employers. The agreement also includes an increase in family allowance and retirement benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur; Mental health issues in kids rose during pandemic; awareness and use of COVID treatments is low and more

Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022