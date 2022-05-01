Left Menu

Securonix gets investments from Capital One Ventures, Wipro Ventures and others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:29 IST
Securonix gets investments from Capital One Ventures, Wipro Ventures and others
  • Country:
  • India

Software-as-a-service firm Securonix on Sunday said it raised fresh investments from Capital One Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Verizon Ventures and Wipro Ventures.

These strategic investments will allow Securonix to build and expand relationships with existing customers and partners as it continues to set the standard for cloud-native security analytics and operations, the company said in a statement.

''The collection of strategic investments and technology partnerships will open new doors for Securonix with broader solution offerings, expanded global footprint, and accelerate our trajectory as one of cyber security's next great companies,'' said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix.

Over the past 12 months, Securonix claims to have grown its SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) business by more than 100 per cent.

''We are excited to be investors in Securonix and look forward to playing a significant role in their continued global expansion,'' Tony Buffomante, SVP and Global Head, Wipro Cybersecurity & Risk, said.

The company had earlier raised over USD 1 billion from Vista Equity Partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022