Top 10 Emerging Women Entrepreneurs of the year 2021-22 by Fame Finders

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/GPRC): Female entrepreneurship has a vital role in shaping the future of business. The latest statistics reveal that women's entrepreneurship has considerably increased over the past few years. These wonder women deserve to be appreciated for their hard-earned success journey by juggling both work and family life every day. These are brilliant minds and are remarkable contributors to the nation's economy. Fame Finders honoured Top 10 Emerging Women Entrepreneurs of the year 2021-22, who broke all the barriers and firmly stood despite the challenges.

1. AATHIRA PREETHARANI- Founder of ExoGeo Aerospace Inc:At the age of 24, AathiraPreetharani has gained remarkable success. She is the youngest President and CEO of the Canadian Aerospace Diversity, Inclusion, and Advocacy Council. She is also the Founder and CEO of ExoGeo Aerospace Inc., a futuristic space company focusing on building space tugs to help interplanetary explorations, service other satellites, and resolve the space debris problem in the Earth's orbit. She is a pilot in training, looking to fly fighter jets, and is a recognized community leader in Canada. AathiraPreetharani has various accolades in her cap and has been awarded the Wayne McIntyre award for leadership in Canada and was featured in the Sherunsspace campaign by the United Nations. She is recognized for her extensive experience in innovation, development, and implementation of overall corporate strategy, business development, partnerships, strategic investments, acquisitions, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the defense and space industry.

2. SAROJ PANDIT- Founder of AtiSunya Private Limited: Saroj Pandit is the director of the leading Microsoft Silver Partner Company- AtiSunya Private Limited. She is dedicated to serving clients for support and implementation and aims to help underprivileged women learn, earn and lead in the technology space with her encouragement and support.

Her present position is the result of her determination, excellence, and tremendous hard work over the years. AtiSunya Private Limited is a leading Microsoft Solution Provider that works with all industries such as manufacturing units, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Medical-Sector, Automobiles Sector, Tech-Based Start-ups, FMCG Sector, Solar and Logistics, Company's End-to-End technology solutions help taking complex products to market faster and with more precision. 3. RENU SHAH- Founder of STEP (Shakti- The Empathy Project):

Renu, a firm believer in gender equality, is committed to bringing in through gender equity and economic participation, founded STEP (Shakti- The Empathy Project), an incubation program for early-stage women social entrepreneurs aimed to build a self-supportive entrepreneurs community. In her long and dedicated career in the development sector, prior to STEP she has also founded Koseli& Project Pehal focused on the education of underprivileged children. Before she moved to the impact sector she was a successful business woman involved in imports, trading & distribution businesses.

She holds a Master degree in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School. She was the John Galbraith Policy Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School and is also the recipient of the EpicChange Global Woman award for her work with slum kids. 4. RIYA GOTE- Founder of Scriberlee:

Riya Gote studied MSc in International Business Management in Singapore through Edinburgh Napier's Transnational Education (TNE) partnership. After completing her studies, she returned to India and set up her own digital marketing firm, Scriberlee. She has worked with 18+ industries on a global scale as a content writer. She is a motivational speaker who has delivered successful presentations at prestigious universities, banking institutions, and corporations. She has also been featured in Forbes India for her ability to produce high-quality content.

She has a lot of potential and is looking forward to promoting and putting freelancers into the spotlight. 5. VANDANA TOLANI- Founder OfConvanto:

Vandana Tolani is the founder of the renowned boutique investment bank- Convanto. Initiating her career with her family offices in Singapore and Jakarta as an investment banker & advisory, she has gained over 15 years of experience in international and domestic business advisory. Her diverse experience and excellence have led her to the heights of success. Vandana has been awarded as one of the Top 10 Women Leaders in Wealth Management 2021, and her brand Convanto comes under the top 10 women entrepreneur brands along with NYKAA.

In 2022, she was awarded as Top 10 Futuristic Woman. In February 2022, Convanto was awarded by Kiran Bedi at Tech Startup Conclave 2022 for the Best Financial Institution for supporting startups organised by AICRA-All India Council for Robotics & Automation. 6. CHAVI HEMANTH- Founder of EBS India Inc:

Chavi Hemanth is a Brand Equity Building strategist with experience in Corporate Affairs, Marketing Communication, Paralegal and Regulatory Initiatives, Public Relations, and Sales and Marketing management functions. In her 25 years of corporate career, she has worked for FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) as Retail and FMCG Head and IDSA (Indian Direct Selling Association) as Secretary-General, where she collaborated closely with the government on industry policy initiatives.

She is also a serial entrepreneur, having started EBS India Inc, a business consultancy firm, as well as other entrepreneurial ventures such as Swavlambika Samman. Swaavlambika Foundation and Pink Alchemist will be launched soon. 7. SARIKA MEHTA- Founder of HealthyHo:

A passion that began with a desire to be behind the camera and working for various corporate and government organisations for over 15 years, and then progressed to spreading awareness about Health- Mental and Physical issues. She started a Social Initiative called HEALTHYHO which is a channel on YouTube, Facebook, and the JioChat platform to spread awareness and educate people about health. Her videos became so popular in just four years. Her channel now has a family of 1 lac+ organic subscribers, 1 crore plus channel views.

She is now expanding her wings in the space of essential oils and other health products with her venture Vann Essentials which is an online platform for Pure, non-toxic, and products that are made with natural ingredients. That's a glimpse of this lady Sarika Mehta who is a Film Producer, Philanthropist and Women Entrepreneur continuing on her journey Towards Healthier Tomorrow.

8. Dr KUILJEIT UPPAAL- Founder ofKrea: Dr KuiljeitUppaal is the world's first image scientist, an impact strategist, the recipient of the 'Genius Polymath' honour for being an image scientist, aviator, educationist, author, entrepreneur and a creative director. She is the recipient of several national and international awards for excellence in the world of innovation, education and social impact.

She is the National President- Life Skills of the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the ALL India Chairperson for Image Management for the world's largest women's international organisation. She mentors professionals and trains corporations in Persona & Image Management, Corporate & Life Skills. 9. SHALINI VERMA- Co-founder of AtiSunya Private Limited:

Shalini Verma is the director at AtiSunya Private Limited. The company is a trusted technology partner for many startups, high-growth companies, SMEs, and established corporations spanning the globe. She has come a long way while facing several hardships and challenges and has achieved this esteemed position. Her hard-earned success deserved to be admired and valued. Today, AtiSunya Private Limited works with a wide spectrum of industries such as - SCM, Logistics, Tech-Based Startups, FMCG, and is promoted by a group of entrepreneurs who have a strong background in technology, media, finance, Supply chain management, Distribution, and Trade. She has a long-term vision of taking the company to greater heights in the years to come.

10. Adv. SEJAL GOEL- Founder of Sejal M. Shah & Associates: Sejal Goel is an Advocate specialising in Direct and Indirect Taxation. She is handling tax litigation up to high court. After completing her B. Ed. and M.B.A, she worked as an Educationist at Aditya Birla World Academy in Mumbai.

She has been elected as the managing committee member of The Goods & Service Tax Practitioner's Association of Maharashtra and is the convener of various committees such as the webinar, Website & Information Technology Committee, intensive Study circle & The Seminar and Workshops committee for the year 2021-22. Social commitment towards: Jain advocates federation & (JIWO)Jain international women's organization. Sejal is a speaker at various forums and seminars. A sports loving person andactive participation at marathons across India and enjoys cycling.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)