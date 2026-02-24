Left Menu

CRPF jawan shoots self dead in J-K's Anantnag

A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as constable Ajeet Singh of 96 battalion of the CRPF. He was posted as CRPF driver at SICOP area in Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

