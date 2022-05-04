Left Menu

Future Consumer independent director Adhiraj Harish resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:49 IST
Future Consumer Ltd on Wednesday said its independent director Adhiraj Harish has resigned from the board of the company.

''Adhiraj Harish has resigned from the position of an Independent Director from Board of Directors of the Company with effect from May 3, 2022,'' the Future Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

In his letter, Adhiraj Harish has stated a significant increase in his professional commitments over the last few months as the reason for his resignation, said Future Consumer Ltd (FCL).

Following his resignation, Harish also ceases to be a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration /Compensation Committee, Stakeholders Relationship and Share Transfer Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Company, FCL added.

FCL is the FMCG arm of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group and was part of 19 companies, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal has now been called off by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd last month.

