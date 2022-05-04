Equitas Small Finance Bank clocks disbursement at Rs 10,549 cr

Equitas Small Finance Bank has recorded highest disbursements of Rs 10,549 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2022, the bank said on Wednesday.

The city-based bank reported Rs 3,279 crore as disbursements during the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

Advances during the quarter grew by 15 per cent to Rs 20,597 crore, a bank statement said here.

The CASA (current account savings account) deposits grew to Rs 9,855 crore with a ratio at 52.01 per cent as of March 2022 while retail term deposits grew to Rs 7,093 crore.

The bank said it has adequate eligible advances available to raise funds through refinance whenever required which provides strong cushion to ALM (asset and liability management) position of the bank.

Currently, the bank maintains ''surplus'' liquidity in the form of high quality liquid assets (HQLA).

''The bank achieved its highest-ever disbursements in Q4 FY 2022. The demand for credit has come back to normal levels,'' said Equitas Small Finance Bank Managing Director and CEO P N Vasudevan.

''With improving asset quality, the bank is well positioned to get back to its pre-Covid levels growth rate of around 30 per cent,'' he said.

The bank's capital position is strong with capital adequacy of over 25 per cent enabling the bank to pursue growth over the coming years, he said.

