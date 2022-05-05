Grand View Research, opens new knowledge center in Pune

PUNE, India, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand View Research, opens a new knowledge center in Baner, Pune. Spread across 22,000 sq ft, this new office space is a great advent to the post-pandemic world. The space is designed to introduce seamless integration for all functions within the company and focuses on creating an inclusive ecosystem. With a work café built to introduce a casual workstation and meeting rooms that are open and bright, the company aims to create a space highlighting tranquility.

The new office seats 450+ resources and will serve as the corporate headquarters in India. Reaching out to talent all across India is imperative to Grand View Research's expansion strategy, and the company aims to open at least two more branches in tier 1 cities in India this year.

Swayam Dash , the Managing Director says, ''Our endeavor to design an ecosystem that spans across the value chain of market intelligence has gotten an impeccable beginning. We consider this as one of our best achievements, and the space is built to serve as a testimony to our growth story. Per Aspera Ad Astra holds a special place on our wall and in our ethos.'' Green is the theme of the office space and plants have taken the center stage. ''All of our resources, including the management team, seek a comfortable space, and we have done our best to personalize each department. Our hard work of the last eight years now has a proof of concept and I thank everyone who has ever been a part of our journey,'' quotes Shashi Kumar, the CEO.

The company has a total of four brands operating under the umbrella of Grand View Research, and a special wall is dedicated to showcasing these. The company calls it the Brand Wall of Fame and wishes to keep adding to the collection.

The office is situated in one of the most modern parts of the city, which is also the keystone to the government's smart city initiatives. The upcoming metro station is a couple of minutes away, which enables easy transportation. The building has a rooftop cafeteria, which promises to provide an unobstructed view of the city.

The company is aggressively expanding its operations. The HR department mentions, ''If you are interested in building a career in market intelligence, ESG consulting, procurement consulting & database analytics, we promise to provide you with the best work environment.'' Please visit the company's Careers page to apply.

Have a look at the new office space here! About Grand View Research Grand View Research, U.S. and India-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, with the knowledge center situated in Pune, India, the company comprises over 400 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

