Walgreens reaches $683 mln opioid settlement with Florida

Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Thursday it has reached a $683 million settlement with Florida to resolve claims that the pharmacy chain exacerbated an opioid epidemic in the state.

The settlement includes $620 million to be paid to Florida over 18 years, plus $63 million for legal fees. It ends a trial that began on April 11, after Walgreens decided not to join a combined $878 million settlement with four other healthcare companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)