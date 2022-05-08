Left Menu

MP: Woman, her lover kill themselves by jumping in front of train

A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man she was in a relationship with committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Tikamgarh railway station in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.The duo took the extreme step as the womans family had fixed her marriage to another man, police said.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 08-05-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 16:11 IST
MP: Woman, her lover kill themselves by jumping in front of train
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man she was in a relationship with committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Tikamgarh railway station in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The duo took the extreme step as the woman's family had fixed her marriage to another man, police said. Deepesh Sen and Rajni Sen jumped in front of the goods train headed towards Khajuraho in the presence of over 100 passengers at the Tikamgarh railway station on Saturday evening, said Tikamgarh Dehat police station inspector Nasir Farooqui.

They died on the spot, the police inspector said. The investigation revealed that Rajni was not happy with her family members' decision to fix her marriage to another man as she was in a relationship with Deepesh, a resident of Sagar district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022