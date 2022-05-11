Pro-Russian authorities in Ukraine's Kherson plan to ask Putin to annex region - TASS

The Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine plans to ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate it into Russia, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an official from the Russian-controlled administration there.

Russia said in April it had gained full control of the Kherson region, which is strategically important as it provides part of the land link between the Crimea peninsula and Russian-backed separatist areas in the east of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)