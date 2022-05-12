Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours

A massive traffic jam was reported on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following a collision between two trucks near Narsinghpur here on Thursday morning.

However, by 11.10 am, both the trucks had been removed from the main carriageway, and traffic was getting back to normal, Gurugram traffic police said in a tweet.

''Overturned trucks have been removed successfully from the main carriageway. Traffic is getting back to normal. Traffic police teams are managing the situation on the ground. We thank all commuters for their patience and cooperation,'' their tweet read.

Earlier, the police had alerted commuters about the traffic gridlock and had advised them to take alternative routes from Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki toll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)