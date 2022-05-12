Left Menu

Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours

Traffic police teams are managing the situation on ground. We thank all commuters for their patience and cooperation, their tweet read.Earlier, the police had alerted commuters about the traffic gridlock and had advised them to take alternative routes from Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki toll.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-05-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 13:42 IST
Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive traffic jam was reported on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following a collision between two trucks near Narsinghpur here on Thursday morning.

However, by 11.10 am, both the trucks had been removed from the main carriageway, and traffic was getting back to normal, Gurugram traffic police said in a tweet.

''Overturned trucks have been removed successfully from the main carriageway. Traffic is getting back to normal. Traffic police teams are managing the situation on the ground. We thank all commuters for their patience and cooperation,'' their tweet read.

Earlier, the police had alerted commuters about the traffic gridlock and had advised them to take alternative routes from Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki toll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022