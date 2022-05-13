At Rs 2898 crore, Delhi records highest ever GST collection for April
The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capitals economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of COVID-19 during the past two years, they said. The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore, while it was a meagre Rs 320 crore in 2020-21.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 00:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi registered a record GST collection of Rs 2,898 crore in the first month of financial year 2022-23, officials said on Thursday.
This is the city's highest-ever GST collection for April, they said. The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capital's economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of COVID-19 during the past two years, they said. The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore, while it was a meagre Rs 320 crore in 2020-21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- national capital's
Advertisement