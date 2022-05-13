Left Menu

Railways cuts flab, surrenders 72,000 'non-essential' posts in 6 years

It is expected that around 9,000 more posts will be surrendered after the process is completed.The number of sanctioned posts in the Railways is also decreasing due to outsourcing.The Railways employee strength has been a burden for the transporter, both in terms of salaries and pensions.The transporter has to spend one-third of its total income on salaries and pensions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:03 IST
Railways cuts flab, surrenders 72,000 'non-essential' posts in 6 years
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways, the country's biggest employer, has abolished more than 72,000 posts in the last six years against a proposal to surrender 81,000 posts during the same period, according to official documents.

All of these are Group C and D posts which have become redundant due to technology, and they will not be available for recruitment purposes in the future.

Employees currently holding such posts are likely to be absorbed in the various departments of the Railways.

Officials said these posts had to be eliminated as Railway operations have become modern and digitised.

According to the documents, the 16 zonal railways have surrendered 56,888 ''non-essential'' posts during the financial years 2015-16 to 2020-21, with 15,495 more scheduled to be surrendered.

While the Northern Railways has surrendered more than 9,000 posts, the South Eastern Railway has given up around 4,677. The Southern Railway has abolished 7,524 posts and the Eastern Railways more than 5,700.

Sources said a work-study performance of staffers, which determines if a certain post is defunct or not, for the financial year 2021-22 is in the final stages. It is expected that around 9,000 more posts will be surrendered after the process is completed.

The number of sanctioned posts in the Railways is also decreasing due to outsourcing.

The Railways' employee strength has been a burden for the transporter, both in terms of salaries and pensions.

The transporter has to spend one-third of its total income on salaries and pensions. It currently spends 37 paise out of every one rupee earned on salaries of workers and 16 paise on pensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022