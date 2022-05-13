Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Left Menu

** Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE said that the sale of state-run oil company Petrobras' Reman refinery to fuel distributor Atem was approved with no restrictions. ** JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said it had agreed to buy all stakes in two thermal power stations in the United States with a total capacity of 1.63 gigawatts from investment firm Stonepeak for an undisclosed sum.

The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Elon Musk tweeted that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc is "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

** Canada's Competition Bureau has blocked Rogers Communications' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) proposal to buy Shaw Communications, but the regulatory agency's patchy record in legal fights raises the prospect the deal could go through with more concessions.

** Some Swedish Match investors are divided about whether Philip Morris' $16 billion offer for the Stockholm-based company is good value for one of the world's biggest makers of oral nicotine products. ** Arc Minerals shares jumped 6.7% on Thursday after it announced an agreement under which Anglo American would take majority control of the junior exploration firm's Zambia copper-cobalt licences. (Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

