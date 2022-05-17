Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 144 to Rs 11,650 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for June delivery eased by Rs 144 or 1.22 percent to Rs 11,650 per quintal in 16,625 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

