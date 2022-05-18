Britain in a 'very, very difficult economic situation' - Truss
Britain is facing a "very, very difficult economic situation", British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday, after inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, the highest since official estimates began in the late 1980s. "We are in a very, very difficult economic situation," Truss told Sky News.
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 11:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is facing a "very, very difficult economic situation", British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday, after inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, the highest since official estimates began in the late 1980s.
"We are in a very, very difficult economic situation," Truss told Sky News. "We're facing some very, very serious global headwinds. And as you said, inflation is extremely high."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Labour's Starmer to offer to resign if fined for COVID rule breach - Sky News
UK's Truss set to ditch N.Ireland protocol after giving up on EU talks -The Times
UK's Truss set to ditch N.Ireland protocol after giving up on EU talks -The Times
UK Labour leader Starmer to resign if fined for breaching COVID rules - Sky News
UK Labour's Starmer to offer to resign if fined for COVID rule breach - Sky News