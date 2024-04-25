Scotland's SNP-Green government coalition collapses - Sky News
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Scottish National Party will lead a minority government in Scotland after its coalition with the Green Party collapsed on Thursday, Sky News reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sky News
- The Scottish National Party
- Scotland
Advertisement