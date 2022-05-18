Left Menu

China stocks fall on concerns government stimulus inadequate

** But Morgan Stanley said in its mid-year outlook that it expects China's 2022 growth to come in at a below-target 5.2%, with the drag from the COVID-zero strategy "only partially offset by broad-based easing" as signalled in the Politburo meeting. ** Property shares, which had rebounded on signs of policy easing, fell on gloomy April data.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-05-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:01 IST
China stocks fall on concerns government stimulus inadequate
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks fell on Wednesday following a recent recovery, dragged down by fears that policies announced by Beijing would not be enough to revive the coronavirus-battered economy. ** China's blue-chip index CSI300, which had bounced more than 6% from a April 27 low, ended the session 0.4% lower. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%.

** The market had rebounded on signs China was rolling out more stimulus to aid an economy ravaged by the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years. ** But Morgan Stanley said in its mid-year outlook that it expects China's 2022 growth to come in at a below-target 5.2%, with the drag from the COVID-zero strategy "only partially offset by broad-based easing" as signalled in the Politburo meeting.

** Property shares, which had rebounded on signs of policy easing, fell on gloomy April data. ** "Housing prices dropped in more cities in April. The sector is going through a crisis," said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** "The government policy has turned more supportive but not overwhelmingly so ... It is not clear when the housing sector will rebound." ** Sentiment was further dampened by data showing foreign investors cut their holdings of Chinese yuan-denominated bonds for the third consecutive month in April, the longest such stretch on record.

** Bucking the trend, China's tech-heavy STAR50 index , home to Chinese chipmakers and high-end manufacturers, rose 0.4%. ** Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He soothed tech sector's nerves on Tuesday, saying the government supported the development of the sector, and wanted the battle for "key core technologies" to be fought well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022