EU starts infringement procedure against Luxembourg, Romania over arrest warrant law

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:04 IST
The European Commission said on Tuesday it has opened an infringment procedure against Luxembourg and Romania for their incorrect transposition the EU's arrest warrants law. "Some provisions of the Framework Decision on the European arrest warrant have not been transposed correctly, concerning for instance time-limits to take a decision on whether to execute a European arrest warrant or the surrender of a requested person," the EU Commission said in a statement.

Luxembourg and Romania now have two months to reply to the Commission.

