Heavy rain leads to water logging in Dimapur airport, flights cancelled

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All flights to and from from Dimapur airport were cancelled on Thursday as incessant heavy rains caused water logging on the runway, snapping airlink between Nagaland and the rest of the country, an airport official said.

The rainfall lasted for almost three hours in the morning and led to water logging of upto 60 mm, which is much more than the recommended 3 mm water on the runway, AGM (electrical) at Dimapur Airport, Moatemjen Pongen told PTI.

He said water had accumulated on the runway due to the clogged drains forcing cancellation of all incoming and outgoing flights for the day.

A flight that had landed in the early hours of the day could not take off.

The situation improved after the rain stopped, the official said and hoped that normal flight services will resume on Friday.

