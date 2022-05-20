Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Japan to double the limit on foreign arrivals from next month

Japan will next month double its limit on foreign arrivals to 20,000 a day, the top government spokesperson said on Friday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that travellers from most countries, about 80% of the total foreign entrants to Japan, would not be required to provide proof of negative COVID tests, nor would they have to quarantine on arrival.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-05-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 13:39 IST
Hirokazu Matsuno Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Japan

Japan will next month double its limit on foreign arrivals to 20,000 a day, the top government spokesperson said on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that travelers from most countries, about 80% of the total foreign entrants to Japan, would not be required to provide proof of negative COVID tests, nor would they have to quarantine on arrival. This included people from all other members of the G7 group of developed economies.

Japan is accepting business travelers, foreign students, and academics but not tourists, except for a limited number in a trial of package tours. Matsuno said experience with the trials would be used in later decisions to further reopen.

