Left Menu

UP: 3 Nepali nationals killed, 11 injured in accident

They had left the capital on Friday and were slated to reach back home on Saturday.The impact of the collision was such that Ajay 40, Radha 48 and Bharat Thapa died on the spot while the condition of at least four of the injured is critical, police said.There were 19 passengers in the mini-bus, according to officials.The mini-bus plying from Delhi to Nepal had a head-on collision with a petrol tanker in the Kotwali Dehat police station area.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 21-05-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 12:30 IST
UP: 3 Nepali nationals killed, 11 injured in accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Nepali nationals were killed and 11 injured after their mini-bus collided with a petrol tanker on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway here on Saturday morning, police said.

Naya Bahadur, who was injured in the accident, told reporters that all the people in the vehicle were Nepali citizens and that they had arrived in Delhi-National Capital Region seeking employment. They had left the capital on Friday and were slated to reach back home on Saturday.

The impact of the collision was such that Ajay (40), Radha (48) and Bharat Thapa died on the spot while the condition of at least four of the injured is critical, police said.

There were 19 passengers in the mini-bus, according to officials.

''The mini-bus plying from Delhi to Nepal had a head-on collision with a petrol tanker in the Kotwali Dehat police station area. The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said.

Senior police and district officials reached the spot and rushed the victims to hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022