US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

The ‌US military ​said on Saturday it had disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of ‌Oman after the ship's crew ignored warnings and attempted to run a naval blockade against Iran.

"A U.S. military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged ‌M/V Ocean Molica (also known as the “Arika Sun”) with a precision ‌munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew," the US Central Command posted on X. CENTCOM said the cargo vessel had attempted to transit regional ⁠waters ​after leaving an ⁠Iranian port.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the bulk carrier's operator for ⁠comment. CENTCOM warned mariners in the Gulf of Oman and the approaches to ​the Strait of Hormuz to heed blockade warnings, monitor notice-to-mariners broadcasts ⁠and contact US naval forces.

The number of vessels transiting the vital strait fell ⁠to the ​lowest in more than two months after attacks on tankers reached their highest level last week since the US and ⁠Israel launched the war on Iran in February, raising concerns over shipping disruptions ⁠and supporting ⁠crude prices. Before the war, the Strait of Hormuz carried 20% of the world's oil consumption.