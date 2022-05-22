Road crash in UP leaves 8 dead; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased

An SUV carrying a marriage party rammed into a stationary truck here killing eight people and injuring three, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 1 am near Katya village in the Jogia Udaypur area. The SUV was returning to Mahla village from a wedding ceremony at Mahuwara in Shivnagar, they said.

Of the 11 people traveling in the car, four died on the spot, and others were rushed to a hospital, where four more died during treatment.

Those killed have been identified as Sachin Pal (16), Mukesh Pal (35), Balaram Paswan (26), Shiv Sagar (18), Ravi Paswan (19), Pintu Gupta (25), Ram Baran (35), and driver Gaurav Maurya (22), police said.

Ram Baran was admitted to the medical college in Gorakhpur where he died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

''The road accident in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, is very painful. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May God gives them the strength to bear this immense sorrow,'' Modi was quoted as saying by his office.

The prime minister also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

''The prime minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Siddharthnagar, UP. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each,'' the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also condoled the death and directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

