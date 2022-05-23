MP: 5 injured in stone-pelting between 2 groups over DJ music in Ratlam; heavy security deployed

Five people were injured after members of two communities allegedly threw stones at each other following a dispute over the playing of DJ music in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday in Kotdi village, located 70 km from the district headquarters, and later heavy security was deployed in the area, they said. There was a dispute over the playing of DJ music following which members from the two sides pelted each other with stones. Five persons from the two sides were injured, Tal police outpost in-charge inspector Nagesh Yadav told PTI. The injured persons were admitted to nearby health centers, he said, adding that heavy security has been deployed in the village. Ratlam Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said soon after being alerted, police and other senior district officials rushed to the spot. The situation in the village is normal now, he said. Suryavanshi and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari returned from the spot on Monday morning.

Tiwari said cases have been registered against some people based on complaints from both sides. The accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

