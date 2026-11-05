"Just no faults of one's own": UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary takes swipe at Opposition over EVM, voter list allegations

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday took a swipe at the Opposition over its allegations concerning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voter lists and the Election Commission, saying that while faults are being attributed to various institutions and party workers, no one is willing to acknowledge their own shortcomings. In a post on X, Chaudhary wrote, "Faults in EVMs, Faults in the voter list, Faults in the Election Commission, and now faults in the workers too! Just no faults of one's own."

Sharing a compilation video of BJP marches held across the country, the BJP leader also emphasised the importance of trust between party leadership and grassroots workers, saying that respect for workers and confidence in the party's ideology could help an organisation achieve significant growth. "When workers trust the leadership, trust the ideology, and receive respect, they can turn any political party into the world's largest party," he wrote.

Chaudhary's remarks come amid the BJP's nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, launched as a counter to the Opposition's allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. As part of the campaign, BJP leaders and workers organised marches and padyatras in several cities, including Hyderabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, and Hamirpur, with large participation from party workers and supporters.

In Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin undertook a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur on November 4 and 5. During the visit, he is leading the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march and chairing a series of meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections. The BJP also organised a public outreach march in Hamirpur on Wednesday under the campaign, launching an attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc. In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister JP Nadda participated in the party's padyatra, which was joined by senior leaders and a large number of supporters.

In Hyderabad on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march, which witnessed a large gathering of party workers and supporters amid the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the Opposition over allegations of irregularities in the SIR exercise. Participants carried BJP flags and large photographs and portraits of Shah during the procession. In Mumbai, members of the ruling Mahayuti alliance on Monday held a 'Lokshahi Bachao, Anarajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra, highlighting their views on constitutional values, democratic institutions and grassroots-level governance.

In Kolkata, Nabin led the march along with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Monday. During the programme, the march was organised as a counter to the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The BJP's campaign seeks to counter the Opposition's protests and allegations surrounding the SIR exercise and the Election Commission, with party leaders mobilising workers and supporters through marches and public outreach programmes across different states. (ANI)