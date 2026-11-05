Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav congratulates Hardeep Singh Puri on unopposed election to Rajya Sabha

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday congratulated Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on his unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha from the state, describing his association with Madhya Pradesh as a matter of pride and highlighting his extensive administrative experience. Addressing the development, Yadav said Puri was elected unopposed as the BJP nominee after the nomination papers of two other candidates were rejected, leaving no candidate in the fray against him.

“We had filed the nomination of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as the BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh for the Rajya Sabha elections. Since no other candidate remained in the fray, he was elected unopposed. I would like to congratulate Hardeep Singh Puri on his election to the Rajya Sabha from our state. As Puri was attending a meeting in Delhi, our state president Hemant Khandelwal and other office-bearers of the organisation went and received the election certificate on his behalf,” the Chief Minister said. Yadav also expressed gratitude to BJP national president Nitin Nabin for reposing confidence in the state leadership and facilitating Puri's candidature from Madhya Pradesh.

“I would particularly like to congratulate BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who had reposed confidence in us. I am satisfied that through Puri, Madhya Pradesh has established an association with a distinguished and capable person who has extensive administrative experience,” the CM said. Extending his wishes to Puri for his parliamentary responsibilities and continued role in the Union Cabinet, the Chief Minister said his unopposed election ahead of Diwali would bring enthusiasm among party workers and people across the state.

“I extend my congratulations to him on his election as a representative of the state, along with my best wishes for his upcoming parliamentary responsibilities and his role as a Union Minister. Particularly ahead of Diwali, this victory will be a source of enthusiasm for all of us,” he added. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in the by-election to the Upper House, following the rejection of nomination papers of two other candidates, Rajkumar Lohani and Kante Sayanna.

According to the order, Kante Sayanna’s nomination was rejected for failing to fulfil the mandatory requirement of signatures from 10 per cent of the elected members of the State Legislative Assembly or 10 elected members, whichever is fewer. Rajkumar Lohani’s nomination was rejected for failing to submit the mandatory Form 26 affidavit by the 3 PM deadline on November 2, 2026. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 pm on November 5. Since no other candidate remained in the contest, Puri was elected unopposed to the Upper House. (ANI)