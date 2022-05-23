Left Menu

Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1 - minister to CNBC Arabia

Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1 - minister to CNBC Arabia
Egypt's economy grew more than 5% in the first quarter of 2022, CNBC Arabia reported on Monday, citing Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed.

She also said the economy would grow around 6% in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends in June.

