To educate students, Orison launches learning studios in 1 lakh villages in India

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/PNN): With a novel approach, Orison will soon launch learning studios in 1,00,000 villages in the nation to bring a cutting-edge learning environment. The online platform invests its time and money in schools and colleges to transform them into research and knowledge centers.

Through thorough research and innovation at its core, Orison aims to create world-class institutions for students worldwide. Orison being a research-based company has found out that among 132 countries globally, India ranks 102nd in Global Innovation Index Rank-2021 in education. A country of 464 million young minds stands at Rank 77th in the number of Researchers.

The organization was motivated to invest in schools and colleges as they believe that Institutions in India must move from imparting knowledge to creating knowledge. Students and teachers must work together with energy and vigor to further build upon the existing knowledge of society. Talking about the learning studios, Founder & CEO Piyush Keshav stated, "In this evolving time where technology has rapidly changed our lives, it time that we do some innovation to create magic in people's lives. To create wanders, educating the masses is very necessary, and looking at this, I, along with my team, came up with the innovative thought of opening a studio in villages. In villages, education usually lacks behind, but students can access the modern-day syllabus and remain equipped with modern-day learning."

He further added, "Schools and Colleges should not just provide learning but also be research centers, where students do experiments daily to bring something new into the society. The main motto of investing money is to help students grow and develop skills completely. In the future, I envision that my company will provide more and more investment in different villages of India so that we have great future leaders." Orison is already on the path of transforming the education sector, and soon they will change the scenario of the education system. As India has nearly 400,000 unaided private schools with more than 7.9 crore students enrolled, Orison is on a mission to transform them. They want to create a new world of education that will be fluid that students will not be able to differentiate between college and corporate.

Their main focus is on learning and industry experience, which will go hand in hand, and teachers will be paid for studying and exploring. And, with the use of technology, intelligent machines will take care of teaching and examining. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)