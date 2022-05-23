AdmitKard to hire 100 people in 4 months

Edtech firm AdmitKard on Monday said it plans to hire around 100 people to take the overall workforce strength to 250 in the next four months.

The company said it is looking forward to onboard candidates across departments, with 75 new recruits in the business team and 25 in product and technology team.

''This hiring drive is significant for us as we understand there are a lot of talented professionals on a lookout for promising opportunities when major startups from different fields, including autotech, fintech and edtech, are laying off their employees. Addition of proactive quality talent can help us add more fuel to the trajectory,'' AdmitKard co-founder and CEO Piyush Bhartiya said in a statement.

Edtech firms Unacademy, Vedantu and other startups like Cars24, mFine have recently laid off hundreds of employees.

AdmitKard said it is offering both work-from-home and work-from-office formats depending on the profile of the new recruits.

Hiring is majorly for the NCR location where the company is headquartered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)