Taxi drivers protest at Mexico City international airport, blocking access to terminals

Traditional taxis were "disappearing," the group said, adding that government authorities had left them "defenseless." Taxi drivers have blocked major roads in Mexico City in protest against ride-hailing apps in recent years, calling for them to be subject to the same regulations as taxis.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-05-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 00:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
Taxi drivers blocked access to the Mexico City International Airport's two terminals in an apparent protest against ride-hailing apps on Tuesday, snarling traffic at one of the busiest airports in Latin America. The demonstrations blocked access to terminals 1 and 2 at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City (AICM), according to an afternoon tweet from an account for the airport, and vehicle access in some areas was restricted.

A statement from Mexico's National Transportation Movement, a collective of transportation workers, said it planned to protest at the airport "with the purpose of joining forces so that together we defend our source of work," in an apparent rally against ride-hailing apps like Uber, which operate to and from the airport. Traditional taxis were "disappearing," the group said, adding that government authorities had left them "defenseless."

Taxi drivers have blocked major roads in Mexico City in protest against ride-hailing apps in recent years, calling for them to be subject to the same regulations as taxis. This latest demonstration comes as the airport is already under increased scrutiny for air traffic safety since footage posted on social media showed a plane coming in to land at the Benito Juarez airport just as another that was waiting to take off on the same runway.

