Almost half of accident fatalities in Mumbai involve two-wheelers: data

More than 47 per cent of deaths caused by road accidents in Mumbai involve two-wheelers which prompted police to make helmets compulsory for pillion riders as well, an official said on Wednesday. In 2020, 350 people died in 1,812 road accidents in the city, said an official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

When traffic police examined the data further, they found that 166 or 47.42 per cent of road accident fatalities involved two- wheelers.

As many as 148 (42.28 per cent) fatalities involved pedestrians, 22 (6.28 per cent) deaths involved four-wheelers, eight (or 2.28 per cent) deaths involved three-wheelers and six (1.71 per cent) victims were bicycle-riders, the official said.

The Mumbai traffic police have issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well. According to the RTO official, recently the road accident death analysis data was presented in a meeting of the Parliamentary Member Road Safety committee. The panel chaired by Sena MP Arvind Sawant raised concerns about rising road accidents and directed the authorities to take immediate steps to curb two-wheeler accidents, prompting the new helmet decision, he said.

The committee also expressed concern about traffic offenses involving two-wheelers like wrong-side driving, triple-seat riding, rash driving, signal jumping and use of mobile phones while driving, among others. As of March 31, 2022, Mumbai's vehicle population was 42.85 lakh, of which 25.41 lakh vehicles were two-wheelers, followed by 12.45 lakh four-wheelers and 2.33 lakh auto rickshaws among other types of vehicles, according to RTO data.

The city had witnessed 4.44 per cent rise in vehicle population in FY 2021-2022 and 4.93 per cent growth in the preceding year.

