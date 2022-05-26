Philippines' Marcos names new finance chief and c.bank governor

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos named on Thursday the current central bank governor Benjamin Diokno as the country's new finance secretary.

Diokno will be replaced by Felipe Medalla as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor, Marcos said in an interview streamed on his Facebook page. Medalla is a member of the central bank's monetary board.

