The Economic Times Best Organisations for Women Summit, 2022 Second Edition

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/Mediawire): The rise in women's workforce is one of the world's most remarkable economic development, over the last decade women have grown more inspiring in the workplace, bringing in fierce competition, developing cooperation, and leadership; a growing force of women from across nations and communities are now instrumental for organizational growth and productivity. More firms are promoting female leadership as they apply new tools and tactics to enhance their workforce ratio. Mentorship programmes and flexible work schedules are just two of the numerous initiatives that have contributed to lively and diverse workplace culture.

"The Economic Times Best Organizations for Women Conclave," held on March 30, 2022, at the Sahara Star in Mumbai felicitated organisations whose contributions have been invaluable in creating an outstanding work environment for women to help them thrive. The hybrid event saw participation from over 70 organisations that have taken unique measures toward establishing a more diverse and inclusive culture.

Delivering the keynote speech, Rekha Sharma, the chairman of the National Commission for Women remembered Indu Jain stating, "I was inspired by her journey and today, societal mindsets are evolving towards women." Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India discussed the role of mentors and sponsors in one's career path, in conversation with Pallavi Malani, Managing Director and Partner, BCG India.

"Mentors can be people with more experience to guide you, while sponsors are those who are a step ahead of you, recommending good positions for you," Bhattacharya was quoted as saying. The event featured a panel discussion on the theme, "Role of women: Building an inspiring work culture," with leaders such as Dr Ritu Anand, Chief Leadership & Diversity Officer, TCS; Nandini Sarkar, Global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Leader, Boeing India; Mukta Nakra, Head - Human Resources & Sustainability, Marks & Spencer India; Amit Sharma, Vice President - HR, Volvo Group India; Priyanka Shaw, HR Business Partner- Corporate & Global Domain Functions, ZF Group, and Sarika Naik, CMO & Chairperson Diversity - India, Capgemini. The session was steered by Anvesha Thakker, Partner & Lead, Renewable energy KPMG, India.

Bollywood actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza unveiled 'The Economic Times Best Organisations for Women Coffee Table Book' at the conclave and felicitated organisations that have stepped forward to make a difference and have successfully created a new benchmark by empowering women colleagues, making them an integral part of their workforce. Priya Kumar, a motivational speaker and author, addressed one of the most crucial parts of diversity, which is the work-life balance. Following that, Suparna Biswas, Partner, McKinsey, served as moderator for a conversation on adapting to flexible working arrangements, which included speakers Vishakha RM, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, and S Sunil Kumar, President, Henkel - India.

The sessions also deliberated on the evolving working conditions for women across all sectors and verticals over the last two years. It highlighted the numerous efforts made by organisations for career growth and work-life improvement for working women. Sujatha Shivsankar, Associate Partner, CoE Leader - Culture, Inclusion & Diversity, People Experience & Talent, KPMG in India moderated the session with speakers Sumek Gopal, Vice President Human Capital and Head Talent acquisition APAC Optum, Runa Dhawan, People Director, AB InBev GCC, Krishna Muniramaiah, Head Human Resources- Asia Pacific, Altimetrik, Nilesh Kulkarni, CHRO, Bharat Serums and Vaccine and Pavitra Singh, CHRO, PepsiCo India.

Bollywood actor Sharvari distributed awards in another round of the felicitation ceremony, a few of which are mentioned below: - Technology: AWS India, SAP Labs, Capgemini, Western Digital Corp, IBM India

- Financial Services: LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Life, HDFC Ergo, Future Generali and Godrej Housing Finance - Internet: Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra

- Oil & Gas: Indian Oil, HPCL - Consumer goods: Sephora, Pepsico, HUL, Marks & Spencer

- Healthcare: Metropolis, Medi Assist - Real Estate: K Raheja

