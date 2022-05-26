Left Menu

EasyJet flights could be disrupted due to IT issues

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:39 IST
EasyJet flights could be disrupted due to IT issues
Low-cost carrier easyJet said on Thursday that it was facing issues with its IT systems which could affect flights due to depart between 1200 and 1400 GMT.

"Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible," easyJet said. It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on how many flights have been delayed.

