Two more bridges on Indo-Nepal border inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two more suspension bridges between India and Nepal were inaugurated by officials of both countries in the border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Friday for a smooth traffic movement between the two neighbours.

With the commissioning of the two bridges, the number of operational bridges between the two countries has risen from six to eight, Pithoragarh District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan said. Six bridges were already in existence, he added.

According to the DM, the new bridges have been constructed by Nepal.

''The bridges are 125 metres long and have been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore each in Nepalese currency,'' he said.

''It will not only give more convenience to people residing on either side of the border, but also strengthen the friendship between the two neighbouring countries,'' the chief district officer (CDO) of Nepal's Darchula said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

